BitSend (BSD) Price Down 7.3% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $142,784.48 and $37.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00451945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.14 or 0.04639383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,489,175 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.