BITTO (BITTO) Trading Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, BITTO has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $943,788.75 and approximately $120,288.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068926 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003060 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

