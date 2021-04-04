BitTorrent (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $8.25 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 131.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and approximately $5.25 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031419 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004911 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004985 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.