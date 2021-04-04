Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $176,190.71

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $176,190.71 and approximately $109.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.82 or 0.00346443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002379 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

