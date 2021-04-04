BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,799.00

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $15,799.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00684082 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027747 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,455,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

