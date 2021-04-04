Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,156 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Black Hills worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

