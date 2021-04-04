BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Shares of BL opened at $111.30 on Friday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

