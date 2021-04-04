BLAST (BLAST) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BLAST has a market cap of $55,842.11 and $17.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLAST has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005717 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000133 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,721,682 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.