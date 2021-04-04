BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Achieves Market Cap of $118,181.62

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 63.1% against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $118,181.62 and $133.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00689928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027772 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY is a token. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,324,501 tokens. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

