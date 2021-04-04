Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading 47.9% Higher Over Last Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $650,516.87 and $2,127.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

