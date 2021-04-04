Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading 101% Higher This Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $297,484.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 101% higher against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00692763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars.

