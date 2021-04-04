Blocknet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,980.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00005475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and $72,980.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,594,764 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

