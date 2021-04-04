Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket One Day Trading Volume Tops $317,058.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $140.05 million and approximately $317,058.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

