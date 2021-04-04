Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BOY opened at GBX 836 ($10.92) on Friday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 472.60 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 848 ($11.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 715.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

