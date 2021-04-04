Bolivarcoin Price Hits $0.0102 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $158,068.67 and $211.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,460,830 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

