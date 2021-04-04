BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and $692,274.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00698030 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027919 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

