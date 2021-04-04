BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. BOMB has a market cap of $2.85 million and $217,981.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005343 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,576.63 or 0.99699338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00092341 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001730 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,261 coins and its circulating supply is 909,473 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

