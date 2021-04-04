BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $228,119.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00005272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,093.30 or 0.99599336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00098194 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,257 coins and its circulating supply is 909,469 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

