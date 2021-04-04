Bonded Finance Market Cap Reaches $16.98 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and $1.07 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00074878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00311461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.51 or 0.00766392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.64 or 0.99873296 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

