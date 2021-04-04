BonusCloud (BXC) Trading Up 29.5% This Week

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $57,210.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Coin Trading

