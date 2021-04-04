Boolberry Market Cap Achieves $123,822.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 90.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $123,822.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00450651 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

