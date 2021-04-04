Boosted Finance Market Cap Tops $5.38 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $142,771.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $89.87 or 0.00153868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00075424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00314944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00092237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.00764905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

