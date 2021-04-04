Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Position Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,761 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.71% of Boot Barn worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.