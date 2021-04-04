BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 22.9% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $6,848.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 238.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

