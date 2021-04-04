Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPFH stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

