Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of Boston Properties worth $259,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $104.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

