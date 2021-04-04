Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.