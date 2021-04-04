botXcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $109.37 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. botXcoin has a total market cap of $109.37 million and approximately $27,276.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

