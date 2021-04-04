BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0017

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $133,126.54 and approximately $40,371.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00689584 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027869 BTC.

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

