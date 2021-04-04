BOX Token Trading 56.4% Higher This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $706.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.93 or 0.00488380 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

