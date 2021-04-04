Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.75 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bread has a market cap of $42.75 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.