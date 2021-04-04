BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.36% of BrightView worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BrightView by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

