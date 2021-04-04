Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Broadwind reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

BWEN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

