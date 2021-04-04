Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Announce $4.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $18.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,912. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.73. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

