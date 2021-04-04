Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.60 Million

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.77 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $12.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $106.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $110.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.45 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $161.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $36.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,639 shares of company stock worth $18,533,719. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

