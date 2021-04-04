Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $35.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.12 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $32.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $148.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CPLP stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $203.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

