Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings of $4.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the highest is $5.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $22.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $30.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.63 to $35.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $355,121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after buying an additional 97,658 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $17.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,438.46. 202,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,073. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,442.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,366.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $599.78 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

