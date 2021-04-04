Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.84 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,759 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

