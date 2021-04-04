Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $7.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

GP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

GP stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.95 million and a PE ratio of -178.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,461,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.