Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $7.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

GP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

GP stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.95 million and a PE ratio of -178.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,461,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

