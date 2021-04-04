Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 36,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

