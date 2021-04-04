Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

