Brokerages Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

