Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 614,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,617.13 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 123,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

