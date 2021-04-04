Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.43 Million

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $51.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.81 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $50.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $197.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $200.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.