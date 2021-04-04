Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,328,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 771,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

