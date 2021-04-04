Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post earnings per share of $3.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.35. 421,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $290.42 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

