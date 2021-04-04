Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $110.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.90 million. SFL reported sales of $121.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $7,609,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

