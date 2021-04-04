Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report sales of $493.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.79 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

SQM stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,691,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

