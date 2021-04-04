Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Verso posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

VRS opened at $14.76 on Friday. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $488.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verso by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Verso by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Verso by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

