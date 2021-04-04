Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $421.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.20 million and the lowest is $418.67 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148 over the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AAR by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAR by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIR opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

